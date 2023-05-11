FORA Capital LLC Sells 4,197 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $125.80 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.05 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

