FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,262 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $364,655. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

