FORA Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

