6,812 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

