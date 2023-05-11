FORA Capital LLC Takes $508,000 Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NUVA stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

