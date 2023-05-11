Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99), Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMP shares. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

