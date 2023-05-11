Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $471,058,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,883,000 after buying an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,564,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $379.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

