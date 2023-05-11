Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Cronos Group worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 60,716 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $715.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 183.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

