Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,345 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000.

FDL opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

