iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IUSB opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
