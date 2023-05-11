Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

