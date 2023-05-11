Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

