Eastside Distilling (EAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

EAST opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Shares of Eastside Distilling are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

About Eastside Distilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EAST Get Rating ) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

