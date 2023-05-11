Eastside Distilling (EAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th.
Eastside Distilling Stock Performance
EAST opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.
Shares of Eastside Distilling are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 15th.
Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)
- Cruise Lines See Smoother Seas On Horizon As Profitablity Returns
- Roblox Scores A Win In The Metaverse And May Move Higher
- Don’t Get Burned By Dutch Bros; Starbucks Has More Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.