AgileThought (AGIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. AgileThought has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.
AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect AgileThought to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AgileThought Price Performance
AGIL stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
About AgileThought
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
