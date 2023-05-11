Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $452.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CTOS opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.58. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

