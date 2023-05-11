Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Issues Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coupang Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of -332.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. Coupang has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

Get Coupang alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coupang by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,595,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after buying an additional 1,090,536 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,374,000 after buying an additional 849,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $194,784,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 656.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,398,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,477,000 after purchasing an additional 852,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coupang

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.02.

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.