InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,812,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

