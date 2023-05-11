InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after buying an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $504.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $527.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.09.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

