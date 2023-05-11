Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,749 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,424,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,027,023,000 after purchasing an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,460,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,654,000 after buying an additional 551,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.56) to GBX 5,790 ($73.06) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($67.00) to GBX 5,380 ($67.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE RIO opened at $63.18 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.