Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,692 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 330,740 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 264,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

