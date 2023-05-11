iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 286.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

