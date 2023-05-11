Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 3.1 %

AXP stock opened at $148.68 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average is $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

