Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,277,000 after buying an additional 416,758 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,351,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

