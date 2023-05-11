iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $111.50 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

