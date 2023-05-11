iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $95.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

