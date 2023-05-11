UBS Group AG Buys 31,684 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.83% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $144,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 809,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,305,000 after acquiring an additional 523,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $94.28 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.