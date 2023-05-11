Morgan Stanley Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $8.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UAA. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.27.

Under Armour Stock Down 5.5 %

UAA stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $3,074,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 246,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

