KeyCorp Raises Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $53.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BSY stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,553 shares of company stock worth $5,592,308. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after buying an additional 353,739 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after buying an additional 2,155,885 shares during the period. Siemens Pension Trust E V purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 134,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.