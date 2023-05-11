LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $459.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile



Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

