LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of SS&C Technologies worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.