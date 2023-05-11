LSV Asset Management Sells 124,979 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,979 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.56% of AMC Networks worth $23,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AMC Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Networks Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $639.56 million, a PE ratio of 123.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.