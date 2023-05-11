Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 950 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.