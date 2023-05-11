Fiera Capital Corp Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.
Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Republic Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.
Insider Activity at Republic Services
In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Republic Services Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Services (RSG)
- Don’t Get Burned By Dutch Bros; Starbucks Has More Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.