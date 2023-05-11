Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

RSG opened at $148.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

