Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after buying an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,559,000 after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

