Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $788,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of -443.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.46 and its 200-day moving average is $230.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.