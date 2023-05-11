Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,522 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 479,833 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,555,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 353,133 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,503.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 304,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 285,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

