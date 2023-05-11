Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 254.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.9 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.