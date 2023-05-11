Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $111,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Edison International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,767,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 58,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Edison International by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,702 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Edison International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $74.19 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

