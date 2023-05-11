Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 621.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

