Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $185.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.