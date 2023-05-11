IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Up 4.6% on Earnings Beat

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) were up 4.6% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 89,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 539,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. TheStreet cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

