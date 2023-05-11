IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Up 4.6% on Earnings Beat

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) were up 4.6% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 89,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 539,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.
The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. TheStreet cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
