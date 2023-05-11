Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 6,724 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 120.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 46.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 120.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

