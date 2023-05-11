Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

