Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.87% of Mueller Industries worth $29,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 78.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,056 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 136,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 204.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MLI opened at $75.52 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $76.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.