Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWO opened at $225.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $248.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.