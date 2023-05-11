Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Up 9.6% After Dividend Announcement

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $7.96. 204,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 511,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.94%.

Adeia Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $916.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.13 million. Adeia had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

