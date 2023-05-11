Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.5 %

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL stock opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

