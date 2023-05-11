Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.04 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

