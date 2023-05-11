Fiera Capital Corp Sells 4,770 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.2 %

DAL stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

